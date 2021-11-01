Mobile rapper Flo Milli pulls out all the stops in her “Ice Baby” video, recreating an iconic scene from the early 2000s reality show pioneer Flavor Of Love. Recruiting the 2006 season’s original winner Deelishis to reprise her role, Milli casts Compton rapper Buddy as Flavor Flav and herself as Tiffany Pollard, aka New York, and completely reproduces the reality maven’s viral meltdown after being rejected for the second time. The rest of the video finds Flo Milli rapping to the camera as she flexes her newfound wealth.

“Ice Baby” is presumably the first single from Flo Mili’s upcoming debut album, which she previously called “different from [her 2020 mixtape] Ho, Why Is You Here? because of the versatility,” saying, “I’ve been trying new things but you guys have got to stay tuned to see!” Milli debuted “Ice Baby” on the popular YouTube performance channel A COLORS Show, marking her return after a relatively quiet 2021 compared to the year before. In 2020, the newcomer made noise with a string of hits, including her appearance on Baby Tate’s “I Am,” as well as a strong BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher performance. Earlier this year, those efforts rewarded her with placement on XXL‘s 2021 Freshman class. Now, fans can’t wait to see what she drops next.

Watch Flo Milli’s “Ice Baby” video above.