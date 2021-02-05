Flo Milli is on a hot streak at the moment and it continues with a new visual for “Roaring 20s.” In the new video, the Alabama rapper gets dressed up and puts on a show for a small group of people in attendance. The video flaunts a retro aesthetic, fitting for the roaring ’20s time period that the song is named after. It also provides the ideal backdrop for the 1970s song, “If I Were A Man,” that Flo Mill samples throughout the song.

The rapper’s infectious confidence is on full display in the video and it comes with a few dance moves that she shows off for viewers. By the end of it, she’s made a decent amount of money and grabbed the attention of multiple men in the audience as they are left with bulging heart eyes. Furthermore, a case of one man’s attraction to Flo sends him to the hospital with an awkward injury.

“Roaring 20s” joins a recent string of releases that Flo Milli has been apart of. Prior to the video’s release, she joined Rich The Kid, Mulatto, and Rubi Rose for their “Nasty” collaboration, one that they shared a visual for just a few days later. Both tracks arrived after a breakout 2020 that was lead by the release of her Ho, Why Is You Here? debut, a BET hip-hop cypher, and a group of diverse guest appearances.

Press play on the “Roaring 20s” video above.