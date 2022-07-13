A little over a week before her debut album, You Still Here, Ho? drops, Flo Milli is back with another raunchy heater. The latest from the Alabama native rapper, “No Face,” features Milli delivering her unabashed, raunchy rhymes, over a futuristic electronic beat.

On the song’s chorus, she repeats, “put that p*ssy on his face / put that p*ssy on his face / put that p*ssy on his face / no face, no case,” and later says, “Ridin’ ’round in ‘Bama, got these n****s in rotation / I ain’t gotta rap, you know p*ssy rule the nation.”

Ahead of You Still Here, Ho?, Milli has also released “PBC,” a powerful anthem whose title means, “pretty, Black, cute.”

In an interview with NME this past March, Milli said she is aware of her fiery pen game and the impact of her untouchable bars

“I knew the power of words, and that’s probably the reason why I do what I do,” Milli said, “because, at the end of the day, you can hate on me, but when you get in that car and hear the radio, you ain’t got no motherfucking choice but to hear me on the radio. When you’re in that club, you’re going to hear my voice. I don’t have to say anything at all.”

You Still Here, Ho? arrives 7/22 via RCA.