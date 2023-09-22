Flo Milli is not here for people comparing her to other rappers — especially when they project their own insecurities onto her. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Alabama rapper elaborated on her previous comments demanding fans would “stop with this tired ass narrative yall love to push about my career.”

She clarified that the “narrative” in question is “[fans] saying I’m underrated, or the colorism thing.” She also reiterated her request to stop comparing her to other artists, especially when it comes to their looks. “They want me to be insecure about my skin tone, which is never going to happen,” she said. “I want people to understand everybody does not hate themselves. I think I’m a bad bitch, and there’s nothing you could say that’s going to make me think otherwise. So please stop. And I was also telling them to stop using my name to degrade other people. I want y’all to support me, but don’t try to bring another woman down in the process because that don’t make me feel good.”

Her reasoning is simple: “I went from not having sh*t to being where I’m at. So when you get on the internet and see people like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so bad for her…’ like, bitch, I’m not a charity case. That’s all I be saying. If I’m not complaining, I don’t think nobody else should be.”

Flo was miffed when fans posted tweets dissing Ice Spice by comparing her to Flo, but just as much when in response, other supporters wondered, “Where were you guys when she needed y’all the most?” Flo Milli — who is promoting the coming release of her third album, Fine Ho, Stay — is obviously doing just fine.