Flo Milli is amping up on the sweetness. Tonight (September 8), she has shared a new single, “Chocolate Rain,” after having previously teased the song on social media.

“Chocolate Rain” is full of witty bars and sugary candy metaphors guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth, and Flo Milli’s girly flair makes the song all the more catchy.

“Oh, b*tch, behave / For your mama-ma / Come taste this wave Coco, na-na-na Go insane / I go La-la-la / Make this chocolate rain,” raps Flo on the song’s chorus.

The confectionary goodness continues, as Flo alludes to even more treats throughout the song. On another one of her verses, she raps, “damn, I know he want all my goodies / Taste the Nutella when he eat the cookie.”

And soon, Flo will be bringing all the good stuff to your town. Yesterday, she announced the Thanks For Coming Here, Ho Tour, which will kick off this October in San Francisco.

Additionally, Flo is gearing up for the release of her sophomore album, Fine Ho, Stay, completing the reality television-inspired trilogy, which comprises of her debut mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here, and her debut album, You Still Here, Ho?.

In the meantime, you can listen to “Chocolate Rain” above.