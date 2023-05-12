flo milli
Flo Milli Demanded Fans Stop Comparing Her Career To Ice Spice’s: ‘I’m Doing Great’

It’s a kind of sad inevitability that rap fans will compare two female rappers to each other, usually in an effort to put one or the other down just as she begins to see success. It happened with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. It’s happened in turn to Coi Leray, Doja Cat, Latto, and Megan Thee Stallion. And now, it’s happening to two of rap’s biggest it-girls of the moment: Flo Milli and Ice Spice.

When a fan account noted Ice Spice being recognized by Billboard, some fans took the opportunity to try to let the wind out of Ice’s sails by negatively comparing her to Flo Milli. “i can give u 2 flo mili verses better than her entire discography,” wrote one spiteful commenter.

Flo Milli caught wind of the comparison and took steps to shut it down. “i wish yall would stop with this tired ass narrative yall love to push about my career,” she wrote. “and stop mentioning me while trying to degrade another artist its WEIRDDD. im doing great i went from being broke to traveling the world with my talent and im only 23.. pls RELAX.”

Plenty of Flo’s fans were quick to show their support, as well.

One thing is clear: The comparisons need to stop. There’s no accounting for taste, but underselling one rapper’s career in order to demean the other serves neither side.

