It’s a kind of sad inevitability that rap fans will compare two female rappers to each other, usually in an effort to put one or the other down just as she begins to see success. It happened with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. It’s happened in turn to Coi Leray, Doja Cat, Latto, and Megan Thee Stallion. And now, it’s happening to two of rap’s biggest it-girls of the moment: Flo Milli and Ice Spice.

When a fan account noted Ice Spice being recognized by Billboard, some fans took the opportunity to try to let the wind out of Ice’s sails by negatively comparing her to Flo Milli. “i can give u 2 flo mili verses better than her entire discography,” wrote one spiteful commenter.

i can give u 2 flo mili verses better than her entire discography unreleased and deleted https://t.co/YC0DOfDeph — lovey dovey . (@4KTMARKIS) May 11, 2023

Flo Milli caught wind of the comparison and took steps to shut it down. “i wish yall would stop with this tired ass narrative yall love to push about my career,” she wrote. “and stop mentioning me while trying to degrade another artist its WEIRDDD. im doing great i went from being broke to traveling the world with my talent and im only 23.. pls RELAX.”

i wish yall would stop with this tired ass narrative yall love to push about my career — FLOSKI🫧 (@_FloMilli) May 12, 2023

and stop mentioning me while trying to degrade another artist its WEIRDDD — FLOSKI🫧 (@_FloMilli) May 12, 2023

im doing great i went from being broke to traveling the world with my talent and im only 23.. pls RELAX — FLOSKI🫧 (@_FloMilli) May 12, 2023

Plenty of Flo’s fans were quick to show their support, as well.

flo milli stans after u ask them why they only bring her up to hate on ice spice https://t.co/30CmaskCD5 pic.twitter.com/4oEmxxLTs0 — maria (del barrio) (@fathoodbitch911) May 12, 2023

I hate how y’all keep bringing up Flo Milli when talking about Ice Spice. Where were you guys when she needed y’all the most? pic.twitter.com/uAFEiPKNr3 — 4𝖋𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖘 ❤️‍🔥 (@jordssy) May 12, 2023

stop bringing up 🍫 girls when it has sum to do w/🍦 girls, if y'all don't even speak on us on the regular lol. y'all will be like "flomilli should've made it instead of ice spice" as if she's some backup option that y'all can choose when y'all FAKE don't like somebody else. — 𝓛𝓔𝓧 (@1lex___) May 12, 2023

y’all switched on ice spice faster than y’all said nicki would lol — megan good (@jckhatesme) May 12, 2023

One thing is clear: The comparisons need to stop. There’s no accounting for taste, but underselling one rapper’s career in order to demean the other serves neither side.