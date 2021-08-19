It was just last summer that Flo Milli released her debut mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here?, which propelled the Alabama native to the front lines of hip-hop’s newest class of rappers. She would later perform at the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards before landing a spot in the 2021 XXL Freshman class. Now she’s hard at work on her official debut album, which she gave some insight into during a profile with Clash Magazine.

“This project is different from Ho, Why Is You Here? because of the versatility of it,” she said. “I’ve been trying new things but you guys have got to stay tuned to see!” Aside from being one of rap’s most promising young acts, Flo Milli is also navigating through young adolescence. When asked about finding a balance between career and life, she shared some important advice about the way we use social media.

“My number one piece of advice would be to not compare yourself to others on social media. I know social media is a big thing in our generation and people of my age tend to do that, looking at whether the other person has more success than you do; I would say do not let that stop you. If anything, let that empower you to do better than your peers. A lot of people get discouraged and don’t pursue things because they aren’t good enough. As women we possess the ultimate superpower and create life! Everyone should always stick to their individuality and move at their own pace to the top.

