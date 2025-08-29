Flo Milli Samples Hoobastank In The Unapologetic ‘Perfect Person’ Featuring Coop

Flo Milli is back with another new single. After returning from post-natal hiatus earlier this year with “Gripper” featuring T-Pain, she reunites with Coop and samples a 2000s classic with “Perfect Person.”

Fans of Flo’s prior work might be surprised to hear her interpolating Hoobastank’s 2004 hit “The Reason,” but as a nostalgic fan of all things Y2K, it makes sense for her to pull the alt-rock radio mainstay — even if she was just four years old when it dropped. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 at the time, and was even nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals at the 47th Annual Grammy Awards, so it’s not like it’s a super deep cut or anything. It’s also experienced a second life as a TikTok trend, as so many of these things have, so Milli’s timing makes sense.

Lyrically, the song takes a slightly different tack than Hoobastank, turning the apologetic power ballad into an exasperated reflection on deadbeat baby daddies and breaking mens’ hearts. “I’m really startin’ to think my baby daddy ain’t sh*t / Goin’ through my phone, bein’ bitter, what a b*tch / He a bird, he a lame, n**** sad, he a snitch / P*ssy make him go insane, pretty b*tch, take a lick,” she taunts.

The song sees Flo Milli reunite with Coop, with whom she last collaborated on “Wet Dreams” just about a year ago. Stay tuned for more from the Alabama native.

Watch Flo Milli’s “Perfect Person” video featuring Coop above.