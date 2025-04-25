Today (April 25) Flo Milli announced the birth of her son on Instagram. Alongside the bundle of joy’s arrival, Flo Milli released her new song outlining how she ended up on maternity leave.

On “Gripper” featuring T-Pain, Flo Milli details just how her lady purse’s hold has her fiancée stuck. “He eat it up in the backseat, I’m runnin’ like it’s a track meet / I know this boy wanna trap me, okay / He wanna give me a baby, I want him to give me Mercedes / You playin’ my face like poker, I’m pullin’ your card on the daily / If I see that ho, I’ma choke her, you tellin’ me, ‘Act like a lady,'” raps Flo Milli.

Confirming the song samples T-Pain’s 2005 classic “I’m N Luv (Wit A Stripper),” it was only right for him to make an appearance on the raunchy tune. T-Pain held nothing back matching the sexual nature of the record, singing: “Baby, I can see that thing grippin’ on me / I’m in the back, don’t know how to act, I got the best seat in the house / Feel like it ain’t one in ten, it’s gon’ be three / Didn’t your mama teach you not to snatch nothin / Now my soul gone, I’ma have to clean out your mouth / Look at that ass on her / Nothin’ I can say, it ain’t no way that I was gon’ last longer.”

Flo Milli first teased the tune when she announced her pregnancy. So, for it to arrive after she’s successfully delivered her child is rather poetic.

Listen to “Gripper” above.