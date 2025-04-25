Flo Milli Announced The Birth Of Her Son With A Hospital Selfie

Flo Milli confirmed her pregnancy in November after previously denying online rumors, and today, she confirmed her son’s birth with a charming photo of the newborn direct from the hospital on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “Yall bett not play bout yall internet nephew.”

In addition to revealing her baby’s birth today, Flo also shared a new single, “Gripper,” featuring T-Pain. It’s the Alamabama rapper’s first new single of the year, and most recent solo song since dropping the video for “Wet Dreams” back in September. It remains to be seen how any potential album rollout could be affected by the birth of Flo Milli’s baby, but she’s now just one of a slew of stars who’ve continued their careers after giving birth, including: Cardi B, Jhene Aiko, Monaleo, and Halle Bailey.

Flo’s a little over a year removed from the release of her second studio album, Fine Ho, Stay, fueled by the hit single, “Never Lose Me.” Since then, she dropped a remix featuring Cardi B, then appeared on a remix of Latto’s hit “Sunday Service” with Megan Thee Stallion. Flo and Meg teamed up again on Meg’single “Roc Steady.” With her immediate future spoken for, though, she’s got plenty of time to prepare for the epic comeback all of her prior work deserves.