Taylor Swift is now just a few days away from dropping her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Between building the excitement by having a QR code painted in Chicago and announcing a Spotify pop-up in Los Angeles, fans have also discovered the songwriting credits for the entire record.
According to Capital.FM, the credits were made available to those who pre-saved the album. Users on Reddit also showed a screenshot from Apple Music. The majority of the tracks find Swift alternating working with her frequent collaborators, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner. However, she also wrote two of the songs by herself.
Here’s what to know.
Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department: Here Are The Full Album Credits With Songwriters
1. “Fortnight” Feat. Post Malone: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff & Austin Post
2. “The Tortured Poets Department”: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff
3. “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”: Taylor Swift
4. “Down Bad”: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff
5. “So Long, London”: Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner
6. “But Daddy I Love Him”: Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner
7. “Fresh Out The Slammer”: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff
8. “Florida!!!” Feat. Florence + The Machine: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch
9. “Guilty As Sin?”: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff
10. “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?”: Taylor Swift
11. “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff
12. “loml”: Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner
13. “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart”: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff
14. “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”: Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner
15. “The Alchemy”: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff
16. “Clara Bow”: Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner
The Tortured Poets Department is out 4/19 via Republic Records. Find more information here.