Taylor Swift is now just a few days away from dropping her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Between building the excitement by having a QR code painted in Chicago and announcing a Spotify pop-up in Los Angeles, fans have also discovered the songwriting credits for the entire record.

According to Capital.FM, the credits were made available to those who pre-saved the album. Users on Reddit also showed a screenshot from Apple Music. The majority of the tracks find Swift alternating working with her frequent collaborators, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner. However, she also wrote two of the songs by herself.

Here’s what to know.