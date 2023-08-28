Last weekend, Florence + The Machine canceled performances at two festivals, Pukkelpop in Belgium and Lowlands in the Netherlands, for medical reasons. Some may have suspected it was due to a foot issue, since Florence Welch broke one of her feet on stage in 2022. She has shared some more about what happened, though, and it sounds serious.

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (August 27), Welch wrote, “I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows. My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life. And I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga. (Maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me) Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now.

Welch has not yet revealed what caused her to need emergency surgery. The next concerts listed on the Florence + The Machine website currently are set to take place on September 1 and 2.