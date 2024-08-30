The UK’s hottest and fastest rising girl group, FLO, wants their music to touch all corners of the globe. This winter the trio (comprised of Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer) will accomplish just that when their debut studio album, Access All Areas, hit streaming services.

For now, the harmonious ladies are treating supporters to another silky smooth single slated to appear on Access All Areas. “Bending My Rules,” produced by Darhyl ‘DJ’ Camper Jr. is yet another example of why the group has taken off in the ways that they have. Between Jorja, Stella, and Renée’s flawless three part vocal blends and the penetrative lyrics co-authored by DIXON, “Bending My Rules” is the purest essence of R&B. Contrary to the song’s title, FLO hasn’t deviated from or cut any corner when it comes to rounding out this infectious record.

As the group sings, “But I’m nervous / I don’t do this / With just anyone, but you’re bendin’ my rules / Cause I’m nervous, I’m so nеrvous / I don’t want nobody, nobody like I want you,” you can’t help but take on their raw sensibilities.

Listen to FLO’s new single “Bending My Rules” off their upcoming album, Access All Areas, above.

Access All Areas is out 11/15 via Island Records. Find more information here.