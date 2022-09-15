DIXSON Performs A Smooth Rendition Of ‘Barely’ For ‘UPROXX Sessions’

This week, UPROXX Sessions welcomes R&B producer and singer-songwriter DIXSON to the bathroom stage. You may know the Atlanta, Georgia native as a former contestant on NBC’s The Voice or from his collaborations with industry heavy-hitters Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, and Pharrell.

DIXSON, born Darius Scott, has come a long way since his 2016 appearance on The Voice. The Roc Nation signee has two projects plus multiple writing credits for Beyoncé under his belt and is gearing up to release his third studio album, O04DAISY.

Today, he joins UPROXX Sessions with his upbeat groove, “Barely,” from his upcoming album. The multihyphenate artist uses the track’s hook to flex his carefree attitude and lack of control in a relationship. Flowing effortlessly between rapping and rap-singing, DIXSON’s performance is prolific and poetic, like his frequent collaborators: Chance and Vic Mensa.

Watch DIXSON perform “Barely” for UPROXX Sessions above.

