Things have been going great for upcoming R&B artist Fousheé lately. Last week, her breakout hit “Deep End” made history by being the first single by a Black woman to hit the top 10 of the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart in over 30 years. Now, she has a new collaboration with one of the biggest names in hip-hop history, as she and Lil Wayne have shared a video for the uplifting “Gold Fronts.”

Fousheé spoke about the track with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and explained how she and Wayne came to collaborate:

“I was like, ‘How did you find me?’ And he was like, ‘Well, I’m not really on social media. I don’t search for artists. I have two TVs in my skate room. One is on ESPN, one is on Revolt, and the TV just plays music videos back to back. It’s like, if you end up on that screen and I like you, then I know it’s meant to be.’ And then he was like, he was skating and he saw the video, the ‘Deep End’ video. And it stood out to him because he thought it was like a movie. […] Then he saw me pull out a guitar and he was like, ‘No, stop. Stop the music,’ because I guess he was playing music. […] And he stopped and he listened to it. He was like… he really liked what he heard. The guitar stood out. It’s crazy.”

Check out the “Gold Fronts” video above.