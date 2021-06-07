Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This past weekend was highlighted by Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown’s new project, Lovesick. Its 12 songs boast features from Westside Boogie, Skyzoo, and more. Up and coming singer Foushee arrives with her debut project, Time Machine while HER continues her recent streak of empowering track with her latest release, “Change.”

Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown — Lovesick After blessing us with three singles prior to the album’s release, Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown finally arrive with Lovesick. The 12-track effort is mostly composed of DeVaughn’s rich vocals and Apollo Brown’s vintage and carefully constructed production, but there are a few appearances from outsiders. Skyzoo, Becky Cane, Westside Boogie, and 3D Natee all provide their own verses on the album. All in all, Lovesick is a refreshing project that also brings listeners back to R&B’s past sound. Foushee — Time Machine Foushee’s initial success on TikTok has brought us to what many artists would define as a milestone moment: the release of her debut project. Time Machine is compromised of a very digestible nine songs with help from Lil Yachty and Steve Lacy. Previously heard singles “Deep End,” which sparked her boost in popularity, and “Enjoy The Silence” hold space on the full-length effort. For those who are late to the party, Time Machine is a great way to experience Foushee’s artistry and all she has to offer through it.

HER — “Change” This year has brought plenty of good things to HER. She landed another Grammy and earned her first Oscar award, which of course brings her halfway to the coveted EGOT title. A lot of her success can be credited to socially charged tracks that emphasized the messages and requests Black and brown people have shouted for decades. Her latest drop, “Changes,” which appears in the Barack and Michelle Obama-produced Netflix series, We The People, is another example of that as it finds her singing, “One day, I’ll be a leader / Believe in ‘We the people.'” Roy Woods — “Touch You” It’s with great joy that I can confirm that all OVO Sound singers have not only been located, but they’ve returned with new music. After Majid Jordan dropped new music earlier this year, Roy Woods is back in action with his latest single, “Touch You.” The uptempo effort finds him reaching back to the production that was present on his debut album, Say Less. He also serenades his partner with compliments and reassurance that they’re the only one who has his attention at the moment.

OG Parker, Chris Brown, & Layton Greene — “Rain Down” Feat. Pnb Rock & Latto After spending years behind the boards strictly as a producer, OG Parker is stepping out on his own as a lead artist. His first effort arrives with help from Chris Brown, Layton Greene, Pnb Rock, and Latto for “Rain Down.” The mid-tempo track samples SWV’s classic song, “Rain,” while the respective singers on it speak about the bedroom magic they experience with their partners. Lucky Daye — “Running Blind” After getting off to an impressive start this year with Table For Two, Lucky Daye keeps his streak alive with his latest single, “Running Blind.” The uplifting track will appear on the upcoming Liberated / Music For The Movement Vol. 3 EP which arrives on June 18. The song itself finds the New Orleans singer on a desperate run towards freedom, one that often finds him “running blind” as he sings on the song.

Tokimonsta & VanJess — “Say Yes” Evidence of VanJess’ experience with groovy uptempo records can be found on their 2018 debut album, Silk Canvas. Efforts like “Touch The Floor,” “Another Lover,” and “‘Til The Morning” as well as tracks with Kaytranada prove the sibling sisters are more than capable of providing music perfect for the dancefloor. So it should come as no surprise that they teamed up with producer Tokimonsta for “Say Yes,” a passion-filled number that pleads for acceptance from a lover. Q — The Shave Experiment (Director’s Cut) Florida singer Q is just the latest up-and-coming act who refuses to confine himself to just one category. The genre-bending act blends pop, funk, and R&B throughout his music, and his 2020 EP, The Shave Experiment, is direct proof of that. Seven months later, Q returns with a Director’s Cut edition of the project which features five new songs written and produced by him.