On the heels of her announcement as Apple’s Up Next Artist for the month of June, breakout artist Fousheé offers a final preview of her upcoming debut project Time Machine. Days before the mixtape’s release, Fousheé shares the single “My Slime” as a softhearted reflection on newfound love.

The tender track leans on a gently strummed acoustic guitar to support Fousheé’s breathy lyrical delivery. The single’s room-filling production gives the song an intimate feeling as Fousheé sings about the euphoria of finding a new crush. “You’re my slime / My partner in crime / We just blow a day but you’re still on my mind / Let’s go to Paris some time,” she lilts.

Time Machine arrives following Fousheé’s viral track “Deep End,” which gained popularity on TikTok after it was sampled by a rapper. The song has racked up millions of streams and hit the top 10 of the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. Landing a spot on the chart made her the first Black women in over 30 years to do so. The last woman to achieve the feat was Tracy Chapman for “Crossroads,” which made the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart’s top ten in 1989.

Listen to Fousheé’s “My Slime” video above and check out her Time Machine cover art below.

Time Machine is out 6/4 via Trackmasters Entertainment/RCA Records. Pre-order it here.