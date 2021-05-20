Fousheé’s music has been turning heads ever since a sample of her song, which later became “Deep End,” blew up on TikTok. In the months following, Fousheé remained hyper-focused on her artistry, releasing more tunes and even teaming up with Lil Wayne for a track. Now, the singer has another exciting project on the horizon — a campaign video for H&M’s summer clothing line.

Fousheé’s music is the soundtrack for a video to the clothing company’s new campaign, Find The Strength In Silence. It’s a cover of Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy The Silence,” which she transformed from a synth-heavy anthem into a more sultry R&B tune. In press materials for the campaign’s accompanying film, which was shot in LA, it’s described as standing “for the women who face public opinions daily.”

The project follows an exciting accomplishment for the singer. After “Deep End” went viral on TikTok, the song began racking up streams. Thanks to its viral success, the song achieved a peak at No. 10 on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart after hovering on the chart for sixteen weeks. The new spot marked the first time a Black woman occupied the chart’s top ten in 32 years. The last person to achieve the feat was Tracy Chapman for the song “Crossroads,” which hit the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart’s top ten in 1989.

Listen to Fousheé cover “Enjoy The Silence” above.