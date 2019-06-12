If there’s ever been a tough act to follow, Foxing got just about the worst of it: The most recent guest for NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series was the cast of Sesame Street. Elmo, Big Bird, and the gang performed beloved songs from the show that’s been on the air for 50 years now, and they nailed it. That’s a tough measure to live up to, but Foxing stepped up to the task of following Sesame Street with their own Tiny Desk performance, and they too made awesome use of their time.

They’re definitely not Sesame Street: Instead of kids’ music, they’re a part of the modern emo revival scene. Actually, they’re one of the finest parts of that scene. The quieter instrumentation that the space necessitates showed off a different side of the band’s music, especially since they were joined by a saxophonist and a pair of string players. Foxing have become increasingly diverse as their career has gone on, and this set is another example of that.

The band was thrilled to be there, and they wrote on Twitter, “We are absolutely honored to have been invited to be a part of the series and to share it with you today. We hope you like it as much as we did making it.”

Our @nprmusic Tiny Desk is up! We are absolutely honored to have been invited to be a part of the series and to share it with you today. We hope you like it as much as we did making it. ❤️⁣ ⁣https://t.co/5c3wPDOZKa pic.twitter.com/AyfZYsGGry — Foxing (@Foxing) June 12, 2019

Watch Foxing’s Tiny Desk concert above.