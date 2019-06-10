NPR

For 50 years now, Sesame Street has been charming kids (and kids at heart) on television screens across the world. The show’s iconic characters have engrained themselves as a part of our culture, and part of that is thanks to the show’s music. It’s lighthearted, catchy, and always has a positive message. Now these songs have been taken to a new venue: The NPR Tiny Desk.

The Count introduced the performance, only to quickly be interrupted by Cookie Monster, who insisted it was already time for a cookie break. From there, the group — Big Bird, Bert and Ernie, Rosita, Abby Cadabby, and Cookie Monster — launched into the show’s classic theme song. The rest of the set included “People In Your Neighborhood,” “What I Am,” “Sing After Me,” “Medley,” and “Sing.” All in all, the Tiny Desk was the perfect space for the group’s joyful songs, even if Big Bird took up most of the room.

Tiny Desk creator Bob Boilen wrote of the performance, “I even got to sing with Grover. And I’ll also say, on a personal note, that this may well have been the hardest-working, most dedicated group of performers I’ve ever worked with. I’m so proud of these Muppets and so happy to celebrate all that they’ve meant to the world for these 50 years.”

Watch the Sesame Street cast perform above.