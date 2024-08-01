As a (controversial) Coachella 2023 headliner, Frank Ocean vaguely teased a new album but ensured everybody knew that it was not imminent. In November 2023, Ocean teased unreleased music for the first time since December 2021. And this week, Ocean is back to cryptically utilizing his Instagram Story.

On Monday, July 29, Ocean posted a photo showing him playing the guitar in a studio, which was perfectly summed up by someone named Jenski on X (formerly Twitter): “I know Frank Ocean was manically laughing posting that picture of him in the studio knowing damn well he’s not putting out sh*t.”

In other words, anybody still trying to predict if or when Ocean will release his first album since 2016’s Blonde is a masochist. Instead, everyone should enjoy Ocean showing signs of life publicly whatsoever.

On Wednesday, July 31, Ocean posted several times to his Instagram Story. One video showed a suited Ocean swaying back and forth while holding a coffee. The next photo is a certified thirst trap — a shirtless Ocean sticking his tongue out in a mirror selfie. Then, there’s a sunset photo, an unidentified man’s back, a steep staircase that Ocean must have climbed, and a beautiful rainbow over the ocean.

While we all helplessly wait for new Frank Ocean music, check out some of his latest posts below.

