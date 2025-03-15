Will he, or won’t he make a return to music? This is a question Frank Ocean fans have been asking themselves for years. After the “Novacane” singer’s admittedly “chaotic” 2023 Coachella appearance and eventual drop out, that dream died out.

Well, yesterday (March 14) Frank Ocean revived that conversation with the help of his rumored boyfriend and mixed martial artist Payton Talbott. Deep within a video shared to Talbott’s official YouTube channel, supporters noticed an unreleased song from Frank Ocean.

As Talbott invited followers to take a look at his life inside and outside of the octagon, Ocean’s moody snippet served as a partial soundtrack. Ocean has teased unreleased tunes before. He has even hinted that he has been spending time in the studio. But users online feel that his surprise leak is different.

A recently resurfaced direct message from Playboi Carti (viewable here) to Frank Ocean has led fans to believe, Ocean’s random teaser was inspired by the rapper. “Twin, Post a snippet or some,” wrote Carti in an Instagram chat. “If it’s up den it’s up? What? U scared?”

With Playboi Carti’s new album, Music, finally out on streaming with any grain of luck Frank Ocean will follow suit.

Watch Payton Talbott’s video featuring the Frank Ocean snippet above.