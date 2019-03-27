‘String’ And ‘Eternal’ Are Frankie Cosmos At Her Most Contemplative

Getty Image

Frankie Cosmos is in the middle of the rollout for her singles series Haunted Items, and as is customary every Wednesday, a new pair of tracks from the project have dropped.

“String” is a short and sweet 43 seconds. Like the rest of the songs for the Haunted Items project, it’s just singer Greta Kline and her lone piano, tossing off stream-of-consciousness couplets and riffing on a theme. A song’s length doesn’t determine its quality just as much as a movie’s length doesn’t determine if it’s worth watching. But too many Frankie Cosmos songs feel like they’re just starting to get interesting or hit on a poignant thought right as they end. That’s kind of Kline’s thing, but it’s still cool to see her experiment with more traditional songwriting formats and stretch her talent to more expansive songs.

“Eternal” is a rumination on an argument, as Kline explores the dream logic of relating to other people. The lyrics are haunting over a simple piano melody, as Kline sings about her strength and ability to see this thing she’s fighting for through to the end. Not that every Frankie Cosmos song needs to feel like a complete story or finished theme, but this experiment in traditional song structure is pretty great.

Listen to “String” and “Eternal” below.