Singer-songwriter Frankie Cosmos (real name Greta Kline) has released a pair of new singles from her Haunted Items series. The new songs, “February” and “In The World,” are short and sweet piano-based tracks. The simplicity of the melodies allows Kline’s voice (and the songs’ contemplative lyrics) to shine.

“February” and “In The World” are the second pair of singles to be released from the Haunted Items series. Over four weeks, Kline’s label Sub Pop will release a new set of tracks each Wednesday, culminating in an eight-song digital collection.

Haunted Items is certainly an evocative title, and especially interesting considering these songs aren’t particularly spooky or dark in theme. In a press statement, Kline gave some context about the “haunted” nature of these songs.

“Items themselves are harmless unless they are infused with some kind of energy,” Kline said of the project. “These items are haunted by fear, consumerism, commitment, love, loss, the list goes on… I had some of these songs stuck inside me, mostly because I wrote a lot of them for piano and didn’t know how to record them, even as demos. My friend Elia gifted me with 10 hours of recording time with Mark Yoshizumi, and this winter felt like the perfect opportunity to get these out of my system and haunt you with them instead.”

Listen to Frankie Cosmos’ new songs “February” and “In The World” below.