Frankie Cosmos Dropped Two New Songs From Her ‘Haunted Items’ Series, ‘February’ And ‘In The World’

03.20.19 22 mins ago

Getty Image

Singer-songwriter Frankie Cosmos (real name Greta Kline) has released a pair of new singles from her Haunted Items series. The new songs, “February” and “In The World,” are short and sweet piano-based tracks. The simplicity of the melodies allows Kline’s voice (and the songs’ contemplative lyrics) to shine.

“February” and “In The World” are the second pair of singles to be released from the Haunted Items series. Over four weeks, Kline’s label Sub Pop will release a new set of tracks each Wednesday, culminating in an eight-song digital collection.

Haunted Items is certainly an evocative title, and especially interesting considering these songs aren’t particularly spooky or dark in theme. In a press statement, Kline gave some context about the “haunted” nature of these songs.

“Items themselves are harmless unless they are infused with some kind of energy,” Kline said of the project. “These items are haunted by fear, consumerism, commitment, love, loss, the list goes on… I had some of these songs stuck inside me, mostly because I wrote a lot of them for piano and didn’t know how to record them, even as demos. My friend Elia gifted me with 10 hours of recording time with Mark Yoshizumi, and this winter felt like the perfect opportunity to get these out of my system and haunt you with them instead.”

Listen to Frankie Cosmos’ new songs “February” and “In The World” below.

Around The Web

TAGSfebruaryFrankie Cosmoshaunted itemsin the world
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP