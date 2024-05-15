Rap fans who haven’t seen much of French Montana recently will get a chance to do so soon, as the Bronx native has announced the dates for his upcoming Gotta See It To Believe It Tour in August. The Moroccan rapper, who is currently promoting his mixtape Mac & Cheese 5, will be joined on tour by frequent collaborators and fellow New Yorkers Fabolous and Fivio Foreign.

French was recently pulled into all the drama surrounding Drake and the entire rap game turning against the Canadian star when Rick Ross called out Drake for allegedly sabotaging the Mac & Cheese 5 rollout by withdrawing a verse that would have helped generate some buzz for the project. “I unfollowed you ’cause you sent the motherf*ckin’ cease-and-desist to French Montana,” Ross says on his track “Champagne Moments.”

Artist presale for the tickets starts on Thursday, May 16, while the general sale begins on Friday, May 17. You can find more information on livenation.com.

You can check out the full schedule of dates below.

08/01/2023 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

08/02/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

08/08/2023 — Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks

08/10/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Radius Chicago

08/15/2023 — Toronto, ON @ REBEL

08/16/2023 — Albany, NY @ The Palace Theatre*

08/17/2023 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

08/22/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE*

08/24/2023 — Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion*

08/25/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

*Not A Live Nation Date