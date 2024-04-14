The rap game is a blood bath this weekend. Three weeks after the release of Future and Metro Boomin‘s collaborative album We Don’t Trust You, Drake seemingly responded to the album’s Kendrick Lamar-assisted “Like That,” on which, Lamar is thought to have dissed Drake and J. Cole. Earlier today (April 13), A track by Drake called “Push Ups” surfaced online. Certain lines from the song were interpreted as subliminal shots toward Lamar, Metro, The Weeknd, and Rick Ross. While the song garnered much buzz, Drake may not get the last laugh in this ongoing war of words.

Hours after “Push Ups” leaked online, Ross shared “Champagne Dreams,” which is thought to be a response toward Drake. Though Ross doesn’t call out Drake by name, the song features an audio clip from an interview with Drake, during which, he praises Ross. But now, it appears idols have turned rivals.

Throughout the song, Ross seemingly refers to Drake as “white boy.” He also seems to accuse him of leaking “Push Ups” to generate buzz online.

But in one of the more shocking accusations, Ross implies that Drake got a nose job, as a means to fit in with Eurocentric beauty norms.

“You ain’t never want to be a n***a anyway, n***a /. That’s why you had an operation to make your nose smaller than your father nose,” raps Ross.

Rick Ross- Champagne Moments Drake Diss Full Track CDQ pic.twitter.com/1mJI57waiP https://t.co/73n5ITgYwS — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 14, 2024

“Champagne Moments” hasn’t been formally released to DSPs yet. But you can listen to a clip of the song above.