French Montana continues to be one of the hardest-working names in hip-hop in 2024. Although his last full-length album, They Got Amnesia, was released in 2021, his stream of mixtape releases remained as steady as ever, producing Coke Boys 6 last January. He’s soon to follow up this week with his twenty-fifth mixtape, Mac & Cheese 5. Ostensibly his final Mac & Cheese mixtape, the project is due to feature a slew of guest stars. Here’s everything we know about the mixtape so far:
Release Date
Mac & Cheese 5 is out on January 5.
Tracklist
Thanks to Westside Gunn, he have the tracklist:
1. “Let’s Go Up For The Children”
2. “Good Summer”
3. “Where They At” Feat. Kanye West & Westside Gunn
4. “Free Jeffery”
5. “Big Pun” Feat. Drake
6. “Goals” Feat. Jeremih & PartyNextDoor
7. “Come Find Us”
8. “Money Ain’t A Thing” Feat. Lil Durk
9. “Okay” Feat. Lil Baby & ATL Jacob
10. “Nothing To Lose” Feat. Chris Brown & Capella Grey
11. “Why Not”
12. “Wish U Well” Feat. Swae Lee, Jess Glynne & Lojay
13. “Stand United” Feat. Kanye West & Buju Banton
14. “Survived” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign & Lil Tjay
15. “Never Running Out Of Money” Feat. Future & Fivio Foreign
16. “Flowers” Feat. Kanye West & Rich The Kid
17. “We Did It” Feat. Offset
18. “I Can’t Lie” Feat. Kodak Black & London On Da Track
19. “No One Is Better Than Me”
20. “Praise God” Feat. JID
21. “Remember It All”
22. “The Life I Have”
23. “Another One Of Me” Feat. The Weeknd, 21 Savage & Diddy
New FRENCH MONTANA X WSG X KANYE WEST dropping tomorrow night !!!!!!! 🦂🖼️🐐 Let’s kick the year off RIGHT #SUPERFLYGOD #Culture #ART pic.twitter.com/8EwIDekmdn
— WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) January 3, 2024
Singles
So far, French Montana has released five singles: “I Can’t Lie,” “Good Summer,” “Wish U Well,” “Okay,” and”Another One Of Me.”
Features
Features on Mac & Cheese 5 include 21 Savage, ATL Jacob, Buju Banton, Capella Grey, Chris Brown, Diddy, Drake, Fivio Foreign, Future, Jeremih, Jess Glynne, JID, Kanye West, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, Lojay, London On Da Track, Offset, PartyNextDoor, Rich The Kid, Swae Lee, The Weeknd, and Westside Gunn.
Artwork
Album Trailer
Tour
