French Montana continues to be one of the hardest-working names in hip-hop in 2024. Although his last full-length album, They Got Amnesia, was released in 2021, his stream of mixtape releases remained as steady as ever, producing Coke Boys 6 last January. He’s soon to follow up this week with his twenty-fifth mixtape, Mac & Cheese 5. Ostensibly his final Mac & Cheese mixtape, the project is due to feature a slew of guest stars. Here’s everything we know about the mixtape so far:

Release Date Mac & Cheese 5 is out on January 5. Tracklist Thanks to Westside Gunn, he have the tracklist: 1. “Let’s Go Up For The Children”

2. “Good Summer”

3. “Where They At” Feat. Kanye West & Westside Gunn

4. “Free Jeffery”

5. “Big Pun” Feat. Drake

6. “Goals” Feat. Jeremih & PartyNextDoor

7. “Come Find Us”

8. “Money Ain’t A Thing” Feat. Lil Durk

9. “Okay” Feat. Lil Baby & ATL Jacob

10. “Nothing To Lose” Feat. Chris Brown & Capella Grey

11. “Why Not”

12. “Wish U Well” Feat. Swae Lee, Jess Glynne & Lojay

13. “Stand United” Feat. Kanye West & Buju Banton

14. “Survived” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign & Lil Tjay

15. “Never Running Out Of Money” Feat. Future & Fivio Foreign

16. “Flowers” Feat. Kanye West & Rich The Kid

17. “We Did It” Feat. Offset

18. “I Can’t Lie” Feat. Kodak Black & London On Da Track

19. “No One Is Better Than Me”

20. “Praise God” Feat. JID

21. “Remember It All”

22. “The Life I Have”

23. “Another One Of Me” Feat. The Weeknd, 21 Savage & Diddy New FRENCH MONTANA X WSG X KANYE WEST dropping tomorrow night !!!!!!! 🦂🖼️🐐 Let’s kick the year off RIGHT #SUPERFLYGOD #Culture #ART pic.twitter.com/8EwIDekmdn — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) January 3, 2024