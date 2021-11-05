Seven years ago, French Montana released “Don’t Panic,” warning listeners that “we just getting started.” Now that he’s nearly two decades deep in the game, it appears he’s giving us all the green light to lose it with his new single, aptly titled “Panicking.” It features Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign and a hook that boasts that now “we got ’em panicking.”

The song arrived with a tongue-in-cheek video that follows French and Fivey as they pull off a high-altitude heist, shoving a pallet of cash out of the back of a cargo plane and promptly following it down. However, it looks like their parachutes opened a little late; they crash into a fancy spa filled with gorgeous women, declaring “we in a buffet!” After a wardrobe change, we see the boys getting pampered by their new acquaintances wearing silk robes and boasting that they’ll have “your favorite rapper naked on that OnlyFans” (apparently they are assuming that your favorite rapper is either a beautiful woman or selling so poorly they need alternative income — they really should clarify these things). Unfortunately, our boys get caught at the end; as thieves, they should really have been observing Heat rules here: “Don’t let yourself get attached to anything you are not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner.”

“Panicking” is the latest single from French’s upcoming fourth full-length studio album, They Got Amnesia, which drops on November 12 Epic Records/Bad Boy Entertainment. You can pre-order the project here.

Watch French Montana and Fivio Foreign’s “Panicking” video above.