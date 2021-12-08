Taking inspiration from Robert Rodriguez’s grindhouse revival flick Planet Terror, French Montana and Doja Cat lead a violent revolution in a dystopian future in the video for “Handstand” from French’s new album They Got Amnesia. Saweetie also appears on the song, twerking on a rooftop as the cityscape burns behind her like Nero.

That doesn’t mean the video lacks eye candy, though. While being confronted by grungy, Mad Max-esque punks and menacing cyborgs, Doja is equipped with the most dangerous piece of lingerie: A machine gun bra, which she apparently finds great enjoyment in putting to use. As riots take over and eventually destroy the already mostly demolished city, the trio defeats their enemy while showing off French’s new NFT (look, nobody ever said product placement has to make sense).

Montana, who recently argued that it’s harder to be successful in rap than pro basketball, has been enjoying plenty of success surrounding the rollout for his album, with videos for “Panicking” and “Bag Season” helping to bring They Got Amnesia in at No. 59 on the Billboard 200.

Watch French Montana’s “Handstand” video featuring Doja Cat and Saweetie above.

They Got Amnesia is out now via Epic Records. Get it here.