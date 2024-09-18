This Friday, Future releases his third album of the year(!), Mixtape Pluto, following We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You with Metro Boomin earlier this year. With their tour for the diptych wrapping up this month, Future has turned his attention to his latest solo effort, with which he apparently vows to return to his mid-2010s heyday of fast-paced releases of ruthless trap rap. See below for all the information you’ll need about Mixtape Pluto.

Release Date:

Mixtape Pluto is due on September 20 via Freebandz. You can find more info here.

Tracklist:

Future revealed the tracklist earlier this week without features, which could mean he’s going to do the heavy lifting himself, or surprise listeners with the guest appearances that will assist him.

01. “Teflon Don”

02. “Lil Demon”

03. “Ski”

04. “Ready To Cook Up”

05. “Plutoski”

06. “Too Fast”

07. “Ocean”

08. “Press The Button”

09. “MJ”

10. “Brazzier”

11. “South Of France”

12. “Surfing A Tsunami”

13. “Made My Hoe Faint”

14. “Told My”

15. “Oath”

16. “Lost My Dog”

17. “Aye Say Gang”