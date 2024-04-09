Not even an untimely phone hack can stop Metro Boomin or his longtime partner-in-rhyme Future as they prepare for the release of their second joint album in as many months, We Still Don’t Trust You.

Fans fully expect them to pick up where they left off with the first installment of their multi-release project, We Don’t Trust You, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and gave both artists their first non-Drake-featuring No. 1 hit song on the Hot 100 — although it was still technically about Drake, thanks to Kendrick Lamar’s declaration of menacing intent on “Like That.” Will they continue their admittedly vague assault on their frequent collaborator on the next album? We’ll find out soon.

Here’s everything to know about We Still Don’t Trust You.