Future & Metro Boomin’s ‘We Still Don’t Trust You’: Everything To Know, Including The Release Date, Tracklist & More

Not even an untimely phone hack can stop Metro Boomin or his longtime partner-in-rhyme Future as they prepare for the release of their second joint album in as many months, We Still Don’t Trust You.

Fans fully expect them to pick up where they left off with the first installment of their multi-release project, We Don’t Trust You, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and gave both artists their first non-Drake-featuring No. 1 hit song on the Hot 100 — although it was still technically about Drake, thanks to Kendrick Lamar’s declaration of menacing intent on “Like That.” Will they continue their admittedly vague assault on their frequent collaborator on the next album? We’ll find out soon.

Here’s everything to know about We Still Don’t Trust You.

Release Date

We Still Don’t Trust You is out 4/12 via Epic Records/Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records

Tracklist

The tracklist for We Still Don’t Trust You has not been released. Stay tuned.

Singles

So far, no singles for We Still Don’t Trust You have been released.

Features

Future and Metro kept the features for the first We Don’t Trust You secret ’til the release, so don’t be surprised if they do so again.

Artwork

future x metro boomin we still don't trust you cover
Future / Metro Boomin

Tour

Future and Metro still (heh) haven’t announced a tour but presumably, they will sometime after the release (or maybe even before!).

