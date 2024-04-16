Now that Future and Metro Boomin have released both of their collaboration albums, they have another surprise in store for fans.
The two will be hitting the road this summer on the We Trust You Tour. It will kick off in July in Kansas City before heading to other major cities across North America.
A Cash App pre-sale for cardholders will open on Wednesday, April 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will then be available to the general public on Friday, April 19 at the same time, including the option to purchase a VIP package.
Continue scrolling for the complete list of dates. Additional information can be found here.
Future And Metro Boomin’s 2024 Tour Dates: We Trust You Tour
07/30 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
07/31 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/02 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
08/03 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/06 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/08 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/10 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
08/11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/13 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/17 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/20 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
08/22 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/23 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
08/24 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/25 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08/27 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/28 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
08/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/31 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome
09/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/04 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
09/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena