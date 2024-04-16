Now that Future and Metro Boomin have released both of their collaboration albums, they have another surprise in store for fans.

The two will be hitting the road this summer on the We Trust You Tour. It will kick off in July in Kansas City before heading to other major cities across North America.

A Cash App pre-sale for cardholders will open on Wednesday, April 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will then be available to the general public on Friday, April 19 at the same time, including the option to purchase a VIP package.

Continue scrolling for the complete list of dates. Additional information can be found here.