Although Future is calling his new album Mixtape Pluto, he’s not straying too far away from the heartbroken habits that got him where he is. In the video for “Too Fast,” the first(!) single from the album, Future laments moving too quickly in love and letting his guard down too easily — especially when it comes to his bank account. In the chorus, Future lists all the gifts he’s given to women who only broke his heart in the end, coming to the conclusion that he’s got to do better research if he’s going to be spending all this money.

“Bought a Patek, I was movin’ too fast,” he worries. “New G-Wagon, I was movin’ too fast / Got the condo, I was movin’ too fast / Only sorry ’cause I was movin’ too fast / So we said I knew it wasn’t gon’ last.”

Mixtape Pluto is Future’s first solo project since 2022’s I Never Liked You, which generated Future’s first No. 1 single, “Wait For U” with Drake and Tems. However, it’s his third project this year overall after he dropped two collaborative albums with Metro Boomin: We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You.

You can watch the video for “Too Fast” above.

Mixtape Pluto is out now via Freebandz/Epic. You can find more info here.