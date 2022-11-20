Future Said Melodic Songs Come More Naturally To Him Than Rap Songs

Future has had a big year. Back in April, he released his ninth album, I Never Liked You. Last week, the album received a nomination for Best Rap Album for the 2023 Grammy Awards, which is set to take place next February. The album boasted the Drake and Tems collaboration, “Wait For U,” which is also up for the Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Song Grammys.

Over the past 10 years, Future has demonstrated his range and his ability to craft hits in the realm of melodic rap and pure hip-hop. In a recent interview with Billboard revealed that while rapping comes easily to him, making melodic rap songs comes more naturally to him.

“Songs like ‘Wait For U,’ I make those in my sleep,” he said. “But I had to make a certain kind of music to go along with my career and everything that was going on at the time. I was capitalizing off different moments and creating from whatever was going on at the time in the world and my personal life. I was taking the energy from that and making music. But those melodic songs, I make those easy — easier than I can make a rap song, I feel.”

In addition to the Grammys, Future is up for six American Music Awards this year, including Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Hip-Hop Song for “Wait For U, Favorite Hip-Hop Album for I Never Liked You, and Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist.

The AMAs air tomorrow (November 20) on ABC at 8 p.m. EST