Against All Odds, Billy McFarland Is Selling Tickets To Fyre Festival 2

You know how there are two separate, competing documentaries about the monumental disaster that was the Fyre Festival? What if I were to tell you that Billy McFarland, the mastermind behind said disaster, has not only been planning a second Fyre Festival, but is also now selling tickets to the show? I promise you, I am not joking.

As noted by Stereogum, McFarland made the announcement on his TikTok, where he’s been promoting his efforts to get Fyre Fest 2 off the ground, despite not apparently having any acts, a venue, or event the credibility to launch an event after spending four years in prison on wire fraud charges.

In the video, McFarland says:

It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during the seven-month stint in solitary confinement. I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre, and how it would take my ability to bring people from around the world together and make the impossible happen, how I would find the best partners in the world to allow me to be me while executing Fyre’s vision to the highest level… In the meantime, we’ll be doing pop-ups and events across the world. Guys, this is your chance to get in. This is everything I’ve been working towards. Let’s f*cking go.

Honestly, you sort of have to be impressed. McFarland is basically single-handedly responsible for sparking an entire genre that has become streamers’ bread-and-butter — the “true life” biopic of a charismatic scammer, a la Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos or

Adam Neumann of WeWork — and yet, here he is, fresh out of prison and doing it all over again. That’s moxie.