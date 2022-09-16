Music

G Herbo And Future Deliver Big Bag Talk In The Boastful New Single ‘Blues’

G Herbo is back with his new single “Blues” featuring Future. Herbo brands his usual aggressive delivery, rapping “Give her racks, she on my nerves / Get it back I hit the stu’ / Be in the traffic with the crew / Keep my savage in the coupe” over the ATL Jacob production.

Future takes on the hook, blending melodic autotune with his shapeshifting flow. “Blues stacked on blues / Money wet in my veins / Tiger face in the presidential / Could’ve bought eight planes,” Hendrix spits before transitioning into his verse.

“Blues” arrives in what has been an active year for G Herbo. The Chicago rapper previously released the singles “Locked In” and “Me, Myself & I” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Herbo has maintained his presence primarily through features, appearing on “Idk That B*tch” from Gunna’s DS4EVER, “Facetime” from the late King Von’s What It Menas To Be King, and “Chicago To Memphis” from NLE Choppa’s Me Vs. Me.

As for Future, he released I Never Liked You at the end of April and more recently appeared on “One Time” from Nav’s Demons Protected By Angels in addition to “Shoot It Myself” from EST Gee’s new album I Never Felt Nun.

Check out G Herbo and Future on “Blues” above.

