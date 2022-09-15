EST Gee is showing no signs of taking his foot off of the gas. After an active year of releases and features, the Louisville rapper is ready to share his next album with the world this coming Friday (September 16). I Never Felt Nun clocks in at 21 songs total and includes features from major artists such as Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, Future, Jeezy, and MGK.

It is worth noting that I Never Felt Nun continues a series of projects for the 28-year-old that began in March 2020 with Ion Feel Nun. Gee followed that up in December of that same year with I Still Dont Feel Nun before taking things in a different direction. In 2021, he shared Bigger Than Life Or Death, Bigger Than Life Or Death Part 2 , and then a deluxe version of its original iteration. This year, he partnered up with his labelmate 42 Dugg for Last Ones Left before the duo joined their label CMG for the compilation album Gangsta Art.

I Never Felt Nun is led by the singles “Blood,” “Love Is Blind,” “Hell,” and, most recently, “Shoot It Myself” featuring Future. With a strong backing and a lot of momentum, I Never Felt Nun could very well serve as the nitrous oxide to push his lyrical vehicle to even higher heights.

Below, find the I Never Felt Nun album art and tracklist.

1. “Have Mercy”

2. “Shoot It Myself ” Feat. Future

3. “Hell”

4. “Come Home”

5. “I Can’t Feel A Thing”

6. “Backstage Passes” Feat. Jack Harlow

7. “Both Arms”

8. “Bow And Say Grace”

9. “Blood”

10. “Is Heaven For A Gangsta”

11. “Love Is Blind”

12. “X”

13. “Get Em’ Geeski”

14. “Sabotage” Feat. Bryson Tiller

15. “Double Back”

16. “I Won’t Let Em’ Kill Me”

17. “Death Around The Corner” Feat. MGK

18. “Get It Going”

19. “Voice In My Head”

20. “Foreva”

21. “The Realest” Feat. Jeezy

I Never Felt Nun is out 9/16 via CMG and Interscope. Pre-order it here.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.