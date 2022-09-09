Following his most recent singles “Locked In” and “Drill” featuring Rowdy Rebel, G Herbo is back with a new collaborative song. The motivational “Me, Myself & I” finds the rapper teaming up with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to focus on their successful journey in the music industry.

“Now I’m always in LA, in a different region/ Put me in the Hall Of Fame, any given season,” notes G Herbo during his verse. Yet, despite the travel and material possessions, the duo realizes they are also still seeking something more. “I tried to talk to God, but I’m afraid ’cause we ain’t spoke in so long,” A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie sings on the chorus.

Over the summer, G Herbo detailed his next project Survivor’s Remorse during an interview with RapCaviar, which is set for a potential release on September 16. Other current possible tracks on the album include “Aye” featuring Offset and a track titled “Gunpowder” with Future, according to the Genius page.

Meanwhile, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is also gearing up for an album release. Me vs Myself, his first studio album in two years, is out November 4. He revealed the animated cover art on Twitter, exciting many fans. The NY-based rapper’s last record Artist 2.0 dropped in February 2020, and has since been certified Platinum. To keep fans busy before his next full-length album, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie also shared an EP titled B4 AVA in December 2021.

While “Me, Myself & I” is a powerful collaboration, it is also not the first time the two have joined forces. G Herbo brought on A Boogie as a feature for his February 2020 song “Glass In The Face.” A year later, Maryland rapper B-Lovee would bring both on as featured artists for his song “My Everything,” adding another technical team-up for Herbo and A Boogie.

Listen to “Me, Myself & I” above.

