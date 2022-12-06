UYour favorite rappers aren’t speaking in code; you’re just not hip to their lingo. From onomatopoeias to alliterations, an artist’s chosen lyrical content help tells the stories and paint pictures of music culture from around the globe. The south has explicitly ushered hundreds of phrases into the mainstream through viral records from rappers like Future, Gunna, and even OGs like Paul Wall. Remember when “pushin’ p,” “no cap,” and “bando” all sounded like random phrases thrown into your favorite hits? Look no further than Uproxx’s Cherise Johnson’s sitdown with female rap pioneer Gangsta Boo, where they break down some dirty south slang.

There’s no doubt The Queen of Memphis is a southern rap icon. Gangsta Boo’s impact spans beyond her contributions while a member of Three 6 Mafia, and she’s inspiring this generation of female rap stars. Latto and GloRilla teamed up with the legend for their new single “FTCU,” which samples Three 6 Mafia’s “Tear The Club Up.” Today, she decodes phrases like “Yeah Hoe,” famously used in Three 6 Mafia’s “Mafia N****z,” the multifaced noun “mane” and the feeling-turned-genre “crunk.” Outside of Boo Lingo 101, catch Gangsta Boo and her southern charm for UPROXX Sessions.

You can watch Gangsta Boo’s Boo Lingo 101 for Uproxx Music above.