After the surprise success of Gelo’s debut single “Tweaker” led to the former basketball star landing gigs performing at NBA All-Star Weekend and Rolling Loud California, it looks like the sky is the limit for the most overlooked of the Ball brothers.

He definitely looks to capitalize on his potential with his follow-up single, “Can You Please?” featuring GloRilla. The song picks up where “Tweaker” left off, incorporating turn-of-the-millennium Southern rap aesthetics with a real ear for catchy hooks. This time around, he’s imploring a dancer to “shake that ass for me,” which, in turn, lends itself well to the theme of the new video for the song released today via Def Jam.

The video opens with Gelo pulling up outside a strip club at night in a Lamborghini, blasting his signature hit, and ends with him getting back in the car sometime well after dawn. In the middle… well, it feels like you should know what to expect already. G-strings, pasties, and a whole lot of twerking; the video checks all the boxes. Glo jokes “I ain’t stop showin’ my ass since a bitch got thick,” but rocks a tasteful pinstripe suit, letting the dancers have the spotlight this time around.

Watch Gelo’s “Can You Please” video featuring GloRilla above.