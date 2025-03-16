Yesterday (March 15), Gelo made his festival debut at Rolling Loud California 2025. While the “Can You Please” rapper has already performed in front of robust crowds (NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 and the Detroit Lions-Washington Commanders playoff match), Rolling Loud was the first time Gelo commanded an audience strictly of rap music fans.

As expected, Gelo treated supporters to a lively performance of his breakout single “Tweaker” (which you can view here). But as an added treat, Gelo took a moment to test out some new material. Later in his set, Gelo premiered an unnamed unreleased track. Based on the crowd’s reaction (viewable here), Gelo could have another viral song on his hands.

Even users across X (formerly Twitter) have chimed in to praise the record.

“I’m not gone hold you dawg might have found his career!! this sh*t going,” wrote one user.

“This sh*t slap,” penned another.

“I think it’s safe to say Gelo is here to stay 🔥🔥,” chimed another.

Gelo hasn’t announced when the song will officially be released onto streaming platforms, but supporters have pledged to run up the numbers when it does.

Check out a few photos from Gelo’s Rolling Loud California 2025 performance captured by Uproxx’s managing director, editorial and artist relations Philip Cosores below.