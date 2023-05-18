Genesis Owusu executed his first US tour in early 2022, and he’ll deepen his stateside imprint with a lengthy North American run this year, beginning as an opener for Paramore on May 23 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

But Owusu’s opening dates for Paramore have taken a backseat to his own headlining world tour in support of his forthcoming album, Struggler, due out on August 18. Both announcements were made on Thursday, May 18, in addition to the release of “Leaving The Light.”

The electronic-inspired, paranoid single’s accompanying video was directed by Lisa Reihana, and it finds Owusu blindfolded and constrained. “Leaving the light,” he sings. “Always thought I was living a lie / Wasn’t feeling it right.”

The beat kicks in, and Owusu’s flow speeds up to match its frenetic energy and textured sonic landscape. He raps of not being intimidated by “chaos” because “they can try and swat me down, boy, I’m the pest.” Roughly one minute in, Owusu is running away from a lava explosion and fittingly chanting, “Better run, there’s a God / And He’s coming for me.”

“Leaving The Light” immediately catapults listeners into the world Owusu hopes to convey with Struggler, as he stated in a press release: “The Struggler runs through an absurd world with no ‘where’ or ‘why’ at hand. Just an instinctual inner rhythm, yelling at them to survive the pestilence and lightning bolts coming from above. A roach just keeps roaching.”

Watch the “Leaving The Light” video above, and check out the Struggler tracklist as well as Owusu’s upcoming 2023 live dates below. Find all ticketing information here.

1. “Leaving The Light”

2. “The Roach”

3. “The Old Man”

4. “See Ya There”

5. “Freak Boy”

6. “Tied Up!”

7. “That’s Life (A Swamp)”

8. “Balthazar”

9. “Stay Blessed”

10. “What Comes Will Come”

11. “Stuck To The Fan”

05/20 — Coffs Harbour, Australia @ Storyland @ Park Beach Reserve

05/23 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center**

05/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena**

05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden**

05/31 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden**

06/02 — Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena**

06/04 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse**

06/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse**

06/07 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena**

06/08 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena**

06/10 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center**

06/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena**

06/13 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center**

06/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live**

10/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/13 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/14 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

10/17 — Toronto, ON @ The Velvet Underground

10/18 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

10/19 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/25 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/27 — Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre

10/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/29 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

10/31 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

11/01 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

11/03 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

11/07 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/09 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/10 — Portland, OR @ Star Theatre

11/11 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

11/15 — London, UK @ Heaven

11/16 — Paris, France @ Café de la Danse

11/17 — Berlin, Germany @ Hole44

12/01 — Perth, Australia @ Ice Cream Factory

12/08 — Melbourne, Australia @ Festival Hall

12/09 — Canberra, Australia @ UC Refectory

12/14 — Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall

12/15 — Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion

12/16 — Adelaide, Australia @ Hindley St Music Hall

** opening for Paramore and Bloc Party

Struggler is out 8/18 via Ourness/AWAL. Find more information here.

