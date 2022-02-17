The reigning ARIA Artist of the Year with the Album Of The Year award as well at essentially Australia’s version of the Grammys, Genesis Owusu is coming to the US for his first headlining tour in the country. Backing his stellar release, Smiling With No Teeth, he’s also shared the new video for the bombastic “Black Dogs!”

“It’s a straight-to-the-point song encompassing a day in the life of me, or just any Black person in Australia,” Owusu said in a statement. “It’s not that I’m getting abused by police every day, but it’s all the little microaggressions. Sonically speaking, it plays into how I feel every day, going into white spaces and feeling a bit paranoid.”

The video is an intense expression of the above sentiment and it showcases the pointed aesthetic that has made the Ghanaian-Australian soar as an artist. He’s an important voice for Australian hip-hop and will be surely welcomed with open arms when he arrives in the US next month.

Watch the video for “Black Dogs!” above and check out Genesis Owusu’s full US tour dates below. Tickets are now on sale here.

03/20 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

03/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

03/24 — Boise, ID @ El Korah Shrine (Treefort Music Fest)

03/25 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

03/28 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

03/29 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas

03/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/02 — New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/03 — The Sinclair @ Boston, MA

04/08 — DC9 Nightclub @ Washington, DC

04/09 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

04/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/12 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/14 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s

04/15 — Studio at the Factory @ Dallas, TX

04/16 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall [upstairs]