On the heels of his debut album Give Or Take, Giveon graced the 2022 BET Awards stage near the show’s close to perform brief portions of “Heartbreak Anniversary” and “For Tonight” before offering “Lie Again” to its fullest. Despite audio issues, the R&B singer fully emoted through the duration of his heart-bound set.

Though this is Giveon’s first BET Awards performance, he is no stranger to the summer awards show. In 2021, the “Heartbreak Anniversary” singer was awarded the Best New Artist trophy. More generally, the 27-year-old has been nominated for seven Grammys, seven MTV Video Music Awards, one of which he won, and even three NAACP Image Awards.

Giveon released his debut album Give Or Take this past Friday (June 24). The 15-track album was led by singles “For Tonight” and “Lie Again,” following up a nearly two-year hiatus since his last EP, 2020’s When It’s All Said And Done featuring Snoh Aalegra. When It’s All Said And Done followed his highly regarded debut EP Take Time, anchored by “Like I Want You” In his brief hiatus, Giveon appeared on Justin Bieber’s 2021 album Justice on the highly popular “Peaches” also featuring Daniel Caesar and “In The Bible” alongside Lil Durk on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy. In 2020, Drake officially released “Chicago Freestyle,” his first collaboration with the Long Beach artist, as part of Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

Check out Giveon’s performance at the BET Awards above.