While putting the finishing touches on his full-length debut album, singer Giveon spoke with Rolling Stone about his signature sound. Known for his deep, sultry, mature voice, Giveon has had a slew of hits over the past few years, including the viral TikTok hit “Heartbreak Anniversary” and “For Tonight.”

But the Grammy-nominated singer admits he initially wasn’t sure how to go about singing with his distinct voice, noting that the change in his voice in middle school took him by surprise.

“It was a baritone,” Giveon said. “I had no idea how to use it.”

After high school, Giveon attended a program at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, where he says he “gained confidence and support.” At the program, he was encouraged to listen to Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me To The Moon” for the first time. “I hadn’t heard anyone that sounded like me,” he said of hearing Sinatra’s voice.

Giveon also says he was surprised witnessing the success of “Heartbreak Anniversary” months after its official release.

“…[W]hat was also great was it had this [viral] moment, [and then] people stopped and listened to the song and decided they actually liked it,” he said.

Giveon is nominated for six Grammys this year, including Best R&B Song for “Heartbreak Anniversary” and Record Of The Year with his Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar collaboration, “Peaches.”