Glorilla is generating major buzz today (September 23) for “Tomorrow 2,” her remix track with Cardi B that had been teased since Wednesday. “Poppin’ sh*t, you would think I went to school for chiropractin’,” the CMG signee raps on the first verse. Glorilla returned to her actual former high school on Thursday (September 22) and she didn’t show up empty-handed.

“God has been so good to me,” Glorilla captioned an Instagram video showing her unveiling a check for $25,000 for Martin Luther King College Preparatory High School. “Blessing me back to back so I decided to be a blessing to the students from my alma mater Mlk preparatory high school in Memphis, TN. FRAYSER BABY 4L.”

According to Billboard, the funds will be dedicated to the fine arts program, and Glorilla treated the excited students to a performance of her breakthrough single “F.N.F.”

Glorilla was signed to CMG Records by Yo Gotti in July after the success of “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd. “Tomorrow” arrived in mid-July as part of CMG’s compilation project Gangsta Art. Glorilla’s original single blew up to the tune of over 11 million YouTube views and 2.6 Spotify streams. The Cardi-assisted “Tomorrow 2” figures to cast an even wider net of influence.

Glorilla’s philanthropic trip back home comes just over a week after Cardi visited her former middle school and donated $100,000 toward arts education and after-school programs.

