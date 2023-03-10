Tragedy struck at GloRilla’s March 5 performance at Rochester, New York’s Main Street Armory: People were injured during a crowd surge, with one person later dying at the hospital. It was later reported that a second person died from their injuries, and now, so too has a third.

The Associated Press reports that according to police, 35-year-old Syracuse resident Aisha Stephens died in the hospital on Wednesday (March 8) night. That follows the deaths of 33-year-old Buffalo resident Rhondesia Belton and 35-year-old Rochester resident Brandy Miller. Stephens was the only remaining person in the hospital who was there as a result of injuries sustained at the concert. Police note the stampede, which took place as the show was ending, was possibly triggered by “unfounded fears of gunfire.”

GloRilla previously addressed the situation on social media, writing in a tweet, “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf [single tear emojis] praying everybody is ok.” She later added, “I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me [single tear emoji] praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected.”

I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf 😢😢😢praying everybody is ok 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) March 6, 2023

I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me 😢praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected 🙏🏽 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) March 7, 2023

Meanwhile, it appears there won’t be any more concerts at the Main Street Armory for at least the foreseeable future, as the venue just had its entertainment license revoked.