GloRilla AMAs 2022
Getty Image
Music

A Third Person Died After Sustaining Injuries At GloRilla’s New York Concert

Tragedy struck at GloRilla’s March 5 performance at Rochester, New York’s Main Street Armory: People were injured during a crowd surge, with one person later dying at the hospital. It was later reported that a second person died from their injuries, and now, so too has a third.

The Associated Press reports that according to police, 35-year-old Syracuse resident Aisha Stephens died in the hospital on Wednesday (March 8) night. That follows the deaths of 33-year-old Buffalo resident Rhondesia Belton and 35-year-old Rochester resident Brandy Miller. Stephens was the only remaining person in the hospital who was there as a result of injuries sustained at the concert. Police note the stampede, which took place as the show was ending, was possibly triggered by “unfounded fears of gunfire.”

GloRilla previously addressed the situation on social media, writing in a tweet, “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf [single tear emojis] praying everybody is ok.” She later added, “I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me [single tear emoji] praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected.”

Meanwhile, it appears there won’t be any more concerts at the Main Street Armory for at least the foreseeable future, as the venue just had its entertainment license revoked.

Listen To This
Masego Is A Journeyman Who Trusts The Music To Guide Him On His Savory Self-Titled Album
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums Of Spring 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×