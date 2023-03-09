The Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York recently became notorious after a crowd surge incident following a GloRilla concert on Sunday (March 3) resulted in fatal injuries to two concertgoers. On Wednesday, Rochester police revoked the venue’s entertainment license after its owners failed to appear at a meeting with the Rochester Police Department’s Licensing Unit. According to Rolling Stone, the venue had already developed a local reputation for being a “deathtrap,” and police called the move a step to prevent further tragedies.

The incident on Sunday was apparently prompted by false reports of gunfire within the venue. As the crowd pushed toward the exits, ten people were injured. Two women — Rhondesia Belton and Brandy Miller — died from their injuries. The incident came at a time when concert security is under higher scrutiny in the wake of the Astroworld Festival disaster in 2021, which resulted in 10 deaths, hundreds of injuries, and nearly 1,000 lawsuits against the organizers, Live Nation.

GloRilla herself responded to the incident on Monday, writing, “I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me. Praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected.”

Rochester police chief David Smith said, “It is one step we can immediately take to ensure that the events of Sunday night are not repeated. The bottom line is, lives were lost, and we need to take steps to make sure that no lives are lost in the future if this was indeed something that was preventable.”

Since the Armory’s entertainment license was not renewed, it cannot host events like concerts such as an A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie show scheduled for this Saturday, March 11.