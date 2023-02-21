Even though Miley Cyrus can buy them for herself, it’s about time to give the pop icon her “Flowers,” as the aforementioned single sits at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The chart dated for the week of February 25, 2023 marks the fifth week for “Flowers” at No. 1.

.@MileyCyrus' "Flowers" is officially No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart for a 5th week. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 21, 2023

At No. 2 is SZA’s “Kill Bill,” which has held this spot for six weeks. On this song, which has gone viral on TikTok, SZA humorously fantasizes about killing her ex.

Metro Boomin’, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage hold the No. 3 spot with “Creepin’,” which interpolates Mario Winans and Diddy’s 2004 hit, “I Don’t Wanna Know.”

Continuing the hot streak of breakup anthems is “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, which is currently at No. 4. This marks a 11-spot leap for the two rising artists, as the song debuted at No. 15 last week. It also marks the highest-charting hit for both artists.

“this gurl radiated the warmest + most positive energy i’ve ever felt from a fellow artist that i had no choice but to join the spice cabinet that INSTANT,” said PinkPantheress of her collaborator in a tweet.

this gurl radiated the warmest + most positive energy i’ve ever felt from a fellow artist that i had no choice but to join the spice cabinet that INSTANT #Part2 #newYAUWK pic.twitter.com/cE1zoomYG5 — pinkpantheress (@pinkpantheress2) February 3, 2023

You can see the latest top 10 above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary or Warner Music Group.