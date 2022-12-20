Hitmaka Had Some Thoughts About ‘P*ssy Rap’ And Fans Justifiably Found Some Faults In His Arguments

Remember “Thot Box?” You know, Hitmaka’s 2019 posse cut featuring 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Meek Mill, Tyga, and YBN Nahmir? No? Well, you almost certainly remember that the remix — which did ridiculously better than the original — featured a who’s-who of up-and-coming female rappers including Chinese Kitty, DreamDoll, Dreezy, Latto (pre-name change), and Young MA. There it is up top.

Well, the guy responsible for it, Hitmaka (formerly known as Young Berg, the walking lick), had some thoughts about female rappers and their X-rated subject matter, and unfortunately for him, he decided to share those thoughts on Twitter. Apparently, he missed how it went for the last handful of guys to offer their two cents on this topic, including Jermaine Dupri.

“Can’t wait to work with a pretty female rapper that’s strictly about bars to even the playing field,” he wrote. “Pussy rap was cool when it had shock value & was rare. Now it’s like every girl taking it there. It’s sum who aren’t but they need a hit producer 4 impact.”

Can’t wait to work with a pretty female rapper that’s strictly about bars to even the playing field. Pussy rap was cool when it had shock value & was rare. Now it’s like every girl taking it there. It’s sum who aren’t but they need a hit producer 4 impact ☔️ — HitMaka! (@_Hitmaka) December 18, 2022

It didn’t take long for him to come under fire from fans who pointed out the sexism inherent in this sentiment. Also, it’s like… Wrong. Plainly. Clearly. Obviously. Women have addressed this repeatedly in the last few years. Cardi B called it out. Megan Thee Stallion called it out. City Girls called it out. Latto called it out THIS WEEK. Plus, as Noname rightfully pointed out last year, women are better at rapping about sex than men, anyway. Case in point: “Thot Box” and its much more successful remix.

Men been rapping about the same shit since the 80s https://t.co/LRV7iiIZbb — Guns are Post-Birth Abortifacients (@ritaresarian) December 19, 2022

YUNG BERG you have had your ass WHIPPED and robbed on 3 separate occasions and you worried about what’s getting old? Why did you not get as fed up with being robbed after the first time? https://t.co/od3GLEwNa2 — Biscoff Cooda Wooda (@AeonSaid) December 19, 2022

If it’s “strictly about bars” then why is being pretty a requirement? There’s women MC’s out there that don’t sell sex, what’s stopping you from working with em? Nobody is calling for the end of bang bang shoot ‘em up or drug raps, so pussy rap is fine. https://t.co/gHeRk1yoxa — Que. (@IceQuebe_) December 19, 2022

There’s plenty of “strictly bars” women rappers. But somehow it’s a requirement she be attractive. Dumbass take and we already know why and what that means too. https://t.co/gmgG0l8pGw — moi bien (@deezy____) December 19, 2022

I feel like why do niggas always worried bout what female rappers rap about? Niggas been rapping bout the same thing since rap was invented.. ladies rap for the ladies not for you niggas & we running shit rn so let us be US 💯 even tho I don’t only rap about my pussy still Stfu — Asian Doll (@AsianDaBrattt) December 19, 2022

Women also rightfully brought up Berg’s past controversial colorist comments and accusations against him for sexual assault.

Always some rabid dog talking down on women. https://t.co/1JgjVbzWwA pic.twitter.com/oUvmaYCZAU — Bella Joy Ancora (@BellaJoyAgain) December 19, 2022

Aren’t you the dude who had to change their name because of sexual assault allegations? https://t.co/QzIwwcL6Oq — Pumraider (@Steez_Louise) December 19, 2022

Don’t you have allegations? You need to stay far away from all women, predator. https://t.co/fxI0H932dv — y. (@WhyVeeES) December 19, 2022

This coming from a 5’5” rebranded abuser https://t.co/cAFbecEeNQ — Sailor Goon (@JDoubleA827) December 19, 2022

Moral of the story: Stay out of women’s business, gentlemen. It will not go well for you.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.