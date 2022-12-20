Music

Hitmaka Had Some Thoughts About ‘P*ssy Rap’ And Fans Justifiably Found Some Faults In His Arguments

Remember “Thot Box?” You know, Hitmaka’s 2019 posse cut featuring 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Meek Mill, Tyga, and YBN Nahmir? No? Well, you almost certainly remember that the remix — which did ridiculously better than the original — featured a who’s-who of up-and-coming female rappers including Chinese Kitty, DreamDoll, Dreezy, Latto (pre-name change), and Young MA. There it is up top.

Well, the guy responsible for it, Hitmaka (formerly known as Young Berg, the walking lick), had some thoughts about female rappers and their X-rated subject matter, and unfortunately for him, he decided to share those thoughts on Twitter. Apparently, he missed how it went for the last handful of guys to offer their two cents on this topic, including Jermaine Dupri.

“Can’t wait to work with a pretty female rapper that’s strictly about bars to even the playing field,” he wrote. “Pussy rap was cool when it had shock value & was rare. Now it’s like every girl taking it there. It’s sum who aren’t but they need a hit producer 4 impact.”

It didn’t take long for him to come under fire from fans who pointed out the sexism inherent in this sentiment. Also, it’s like… Wrong. Plainly. Clearly. Obviously. Women have addressed this repeatedly in the last few years. Cardi B called it out. Megan Thee Stallion called it out. City Girls called it out. Latto called it out THIS WEEK. Plus, as Noname rightfully pointed out last year, women are better at rapping about sex than men, anyway. Case in point: “Thot Box” and its much more successful remix.

Women also rightfully brought up Berg’s past controversial colorist comments and accusations against him for sexual assault.

Moral of the story: Stay out of women’s business, gentlemen. It will not go well for you.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×